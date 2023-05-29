Hekari women early favorites for OFC title

Koloale FC from Solomon Islands and Navasa FC from Fiji arrived over the weekend. Samoa's Kiwi FC and AS Academy Feminine from New Caledonia are expected to be in the country before Thursday.

The event organizing committee inspected the training field and sporting venue at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium over the weekend. All is good and set for the event.

The inaugural OFC contest will see five teams compete for the championship title. The early front-runners for the title, New Zealand, withdrew from the competition.

The game will be played in a round robin format. Each team will play four matches and a bye.

PNG's representative team Hekari United have been dubbed early favorites. Hekari will play AS Academy Femine in the second match on Thursday June 1. The team then plays Kiwi FC on Saturday, June 3, before they go on bye.

Hekari returns from a bye on Thursday, June 8 for its third game against Koloale FC before wrapping up with final match of the competition against Labasa Women FC on Saturday, June 10.

Head Coach Erickson Komeng told OFC media that his side is ready for the event. Despite home advantage, Hekari won't take its opponents lightly.