HEKARI SECURES O LEAGUE

After securing a 2-nil victory in the first leg of the national playoff, Hekari United carried the winning form into the second leg putting a stunning display, holding off its opposition, Port Moresby Strikers 3-nil to secure a spot in the Men’s OFC Champions League.

Both teams had a chance to score, Hekari United through Rex Naime and Yagi Yasasa and Strikers through Matthew David; but couldn’t nail it until the 24 minutes when Karo Kila broke the deadlock open following a nice delivery from Yasasa.

With one goal up, the Hekari United pushed the Strikers, troubling their defence with some good through balls; but the Strikers remained committed holding their defence until halftime.

Fresh legs reignited the match in the second half when Hekari United substitute Nathaniel Eddie brought some life into the contest.

The Red Army put the game to bed when Joseph Joe capitalized on a stray ball from the Strikers’ defence and crossed it to Solomon Rani who found the net to make it 2 - 0.

In the game’s closing minutes, there was action at both ends as Strikers scrambled for every opportunity in a desperate bid to draw level. Joseph Joe nailed the final goal to gift his side the ticket to the Men’s OFC Champions League.

Hekari United joined Group A in the OFC Men’s Champions League in May, alongside the National Playoff winners from the Solomon Islands, New Zealand and Rewa FC from Fiji.