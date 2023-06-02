Hekari lose first OFC match

Hekari levelled the score 1- all just nine minutes before fulltime. However, the visitors has the last say in extra time to win 2 goals to 1.

Running into Sir Hubert Murray Stadium with much confidence, Hekari United couldn’t ice some critical moment in the match when they had the opportunity. This came back to hurt them later in the contest.

From the get go, the visiting AS Academy Feminine were all but ready to give the home side a run for their money. The visitors distributed quick to where they could to keep the host team working.

This saw to AS Academy, register the first goal of the match in the opening two minutes through Drenga Leme from the right of the penalty box, to give her side early lead of 1 goal to nil.

New Caledonia’s national team took it on from there and were certain to net a couple more goals but the home side was not going to let that happen, defending the fast flowing game from AS Academy.

Hekari United remained calm and composed relying on their experienced players to lay counter attack at the back of a strong defence line.

There was strong contest in the middle and on the wings as both teams traded shot for shot until first half was over. They headed into the sheds 1 nil in favor of the visitors.

Second half kicked off in style. With the clock ticking down Hekari United kept pushing to level the scoreboard. AS academy Feminine all the while tried to extend the lead and put the match to rest.

Finally, the Home team responded with a goal through captain Marie Kaipu on the penalty kick to level 1 all in the 81st minute.

The proceeding seemed destined for draw until an Ashley Gowet ball found the back the net in extra time to gift AS Academy Feminine a dramatic 2 -1 finish.

The teams will return on Saturday, the 3rd of June, for their second matches.