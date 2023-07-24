Hekari dominates WCSL Southern

This women’s match was deferred to Sunday to accommodate the triple header Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

Hekari scored in both halves through PNG internationals, Marie Kaipu and Ramona Padio to seal the match of the afternoon.

Filtered with members of the PNG WNT, Hekari under coach Erickson Komeng did not waste time putting on the best show for the football fans. They moved the ball from one end of the field to another with their trademark passes.

Unlike Port Moresby Strikers who had only a handful in Lucy Maino, Yvonne Gabong, Charlie Marip and goalkeeper Faith Kasiray, Hekari United certainly carried their form from last month’s OFC Women Club championship to beat Strikers in all facets for the match.

The 2-0 nil victory has consolidated their number one position in the Southern WCSL.

Coach Komeng said there is too many friends on the field which resulted in a low-scoring game against the Strikers.

“The players did not commit themselves as they have too many friends from the national team on the other side. Such mentality should stop and the players must pay back the club on something they have been working and training for,” he said.

In NGI Eastern at Hutjena Oval on Buka Island, North Bougainville FC edged out Kiara FC 1-0 while Hamatana overpowered Central Bougainville 2-1 while little-known Atolls FC upset South Bougainville 1-0.