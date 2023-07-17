Hekari beats Madang FC

Their game was supposed to be part of the double header games on Saturday 15th July 2023, however, due to flight cancellation and delays were unable to play as they arrived very late on Saturday.

Many fans were disappointed with their no show on the double header, but they did not disappoint the next day for the rescheduled game with Madang FC on Sunday 16th July 2023 at 2pm. The game proved to be tough for both teams.

In the first half of the game, Madang FC had advantage over the ball, giving Hekari a run for the ball. This did not deter Hekari, who tirelessly struggled and turned the tables towards half time with a lead of 2-1.

Upon returning, it was yet again another tight game for both sides with Madang FC missing more than several chances to score. Madang also had the upper hand with having the ball possession most of the 45 minutes, to which they did not utilize.

Into the 35th minute if the game, Hekari finally added a goal, putting them in the lead, 3 goals to 1 till at full time.

Team Manageress, Vonnie Kapi Natto, was thrilled about their win congratulating the boys. She also acknowledged the Madang FC boys for the strong performance displayed during their game.

Above all she thanked the Lord for yet another win and is grateful for their stance in the competition as they still have some more games to hurdle over before they can be content.

Head Coach, Alfred Reu Jnr. admitted that they had lost many goals and he now will have to look into strategizing the boys again, as this was what also happened to their other three games.

Reu confirms that his technical team have seen what now needs to be done for a successful game come the next round, which will be played in Port Moresby.

For fans, this was a dream come true as they flocked in numbers to the Hekari stand, getting up close and personal with their favorite players.

Some fans have only ever seen their favourite players on social media and other mediums and yesterday was an opportunity to actually meet them in person. All in all, the game ended well, with no hiccups or troubles what so ever.