Flies Defeat Souths

Souths, led by a far more experienced William Mone, gave the Flies a run for their money.

But the inexperienced Hohola Flies banked on their senior players in the forward pack to attack the Souths heavy defense.

Despite a strong defense by their opponents, Souths found a weak link and scored their first try.

The young Hohola Flies outfit held on tight, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Souths from pocketing a second try, to bring the score to 10 nil.

After making a few changes to their forwards, Flies were able to score their first converted.

Shortly after, they scored their second to lead the match 12-10 at halftime.

In the second half, Souths came back strong with an improved attack strategy, and managed a third try. Conversion was unsuccessful, but it put them in front with 14 points to 12.

Flies then regrouped with determination, and countered with a third converted try, before the final hooter went off.

Skipper Paias Francis praised his boys for the 18 points victory.

“It was a challenging match especially knowing how good the Souths team are but I’d like to thank my senior players that played in the forward pack. We didn’t play well in the first half but somehow we managed to pick our game up in the second half and surprisingly we won the match on four points different to win the match with 18 points to Souths behind on 14 points” said Francis.

As Captain, Francis said the team will work on areas that need improvement, to face their next challenge.