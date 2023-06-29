Fiji stop PNG campaign in OFC U19 match

The match, held at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Fiji, ended with a 2-0 victory for the Fiji team.

Although Coach Susan Watpore expressed her disappointment with the result, she was pleased with the improved performance displayed by her team. Fiji managed to score a goal in each half of the match, but Watpore commended her players for their efforts.

"I want to thank the girls, and I am proud of their performance today," stated Coach Watpore in the aftermath of the match. She specifically praised her goalkeeper, Glores Miag, for delivering an outstanding performance and preventing Fiji from scoring more goals.

Watpore acknowledged the challenges faced by her team leading up to the Fiji tournament but emphasized the valuable lessons learned during their journey. She stressed the importance of thorough preparation before participating in major regional football tournaments.

Regrettably, the PNG WNT conclude the tournament without a victory. The top two winners of Group B, New Zealand and Fiji, advance to the quarter-finals next week.