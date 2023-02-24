Female to lead AFL Lae

Alang Vinnie Isaac did follow in the path of his brother ringing bells with her melodic voice and winning the Digicel Stars contest back in 2012. She continues to be an entertaining singer today and maintaining her love for singing on the stage.

Then she added to her rising talent flaunting the fashion parade boardwalks in PNG and overseas modeling.

And just now Alang Vinnie Isaac takes up a man dominated role in the sport of AFL PNG, back home in Lae City.

Alang is the new President of the Lae AFL Association and last weekend saw her first official duty concluding the pre-season grand final of Lae AFL season 2023.

She is no stranger to the sport of AFL having played for the PNG Flames at the AFL International Cup in Sydney and Melbourne. Then selected into the open woman’s World Team as center half forward (CHF) in 2011.

“I feel empowered to be president for Lae AFL Association,” Isaac said.

Into her 30s, Isaac is driven by the quality that humans have and to collaborate with different human beings can be challenging but rewarding to see change in human development.

“What drives me as a woman is human quality,” Isaac said.

And probably the first women AFL President in Papua New Guinea, she said -AFL was first played in Lae by big name Victorian Football league players when it was first introduced to PNG in 1944.

Isaac added as President of AFL Lae, she wants to take ownership of that and celebrate AFL heritage in Lae through promoting healthy lifestyle and developing young AFL ambassadors.

Ms Isaac confirmed the Lae AFL seniors pre-season finals ended on a high note last weekend with a strong games committee and assistance from AFL Development in Lae working side by side.

She said proper season starts in two weeks’ time and urging stronger engagement with the existing five clubs in the competition.

“We hope to get more engagements with sponsors for our five existing teams including Cobras, Swans, Tigers, Crows and Bombers.

Isaac said these teams are made up of school students who are eager to play quality footy that they have as well put together a young Lae AFL Association Executives to lead as Vice President in Freeman Keno, Secretary Joyce Mettakaisava (PNG Flames) and Treasurer-Kepas Matrus (PNG Binatang).

Team Lae looks forward towards one goal and that is to revive the code through unity and discipline.