Exposure vital for squash junior development

The tournament was held from the 5-7th of December, 2023.

Squash tournament director, Merlyn Alarcos-Kriebisch the PNG juniors had an outstanding performance, this time they had to better their own records. Ethan Kriebisch, River-Jordan Hakena and Timonaliz Alarcos-Kriebisch registered high performance in their respective events.

“We thank our club Port Moresby Racquets Club, PNG Squash Racquets Federation and PNG friends based in Tauranga for their support in providing various needs to help us settle in,” said Alarcos-Kriebisch.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Swire Shipping, TCB Travel, Moniplus Vision Engineering have been continuing their corporate support for the sport, especially for the juniors, and including a few individuals, parents, families and friends in helping raise funds for the event.

The results are; U11 boys – Ethan Kriebisch- 1st place, River-Jordan Hakena - 2nd place

Denzel Romanong, 9th place. In the U13girls -Timonaliz Alarcos-Kriebisch, 4th place, U17boys -Andre Awui finished at 23rd placing, U19 boys Bowen Parua 22nd and in the U19girls Talittah Fabila finished 16th.