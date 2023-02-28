Evara is Isou assistant coach

Evara still loves his rugby league just as much as he was playing the game back in his heyday since 2010. A trailblazer and survivor of the original Gulf Isapea, Evara continues his involvement with the game today after his swansong in 2021 under current entity PRK GULF Isou.

Coming back to the club after retirement to help mentor and groom the next generation of rugby league players was a testament for the love of the game; and more so to impart his knowledge and experience to local players with Gulf heritage to play at the next level.

Evara alongside his former Isapea playmate, Lawrence Tuu have enjoyed rendering their time to assist Isou Head Coach, Roger Laka run training sessions with the boys since 2022.

Their presence alone has built a lot of confidence and trust among the new playing group as they aspire to develop and better their game.

Evara said though they started off the 2022 season strongly the team a mid-season slumber and couldn’t pick up again at the back end of the season which was quite heartbreaking.

He said they’ve had a good pre-season so far and looking forward for a better outcome in 2023.