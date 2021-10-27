Dolphins unveil first jersey amid warning from Dragons legend

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett unveiled the jersey at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, with the club still deciding on its home and away strip.

In the Queensland Cup, the Dolphins have worn of red and white jerseys, with some designs including a white V.

The Dolphins heritage jumper is also red and white - the same colours as the Dragons - and Young wants to ensure the similarities end there.

He declared the Dragons’ iconic red V design off limits as the Dolphins deliberate what jersey to wear when they enter the NRL in 2023.

“There’s only one team that will wear the Red V and that’s us,” Dragons board member Young told News Corp.

“That red V started nearly 100 years ago.”

St George started wearing the iconic red V jumper in 1945 before it was adopted by the joint venture Dragons from 1998.

Young played 234 games for Saints and coached the club in 1989 and 1990.

“There’s only one red V and we’re the ones wearing it,” Young said.

“The Red V is tradition and that is what this game is built on – tradition. It means everything to a lot of people. They (Dolphins) are starting fresh and I’m sure they would want their own identity.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

