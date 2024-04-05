Digicel ExxonMobil Cup to deliver super showdown

The competition enters a new era focusing on a “Faster, Fairer, and Futuristic” game for fans to enjoy.

Asila Waghi Tumbe will host the Gas Resources Central Dabaris in Minj, as they return to the elite competition, whilst in West New Britain the WNB Provincial Government Kimbe Cutters will attempt to beat the Lae Snax Tigers unless the visitors bite back.

Port Moresby will experience a triple treat of matches when the reigning champions, Kumul Mineral Holdings Enga Mioks take on the recently relocated ENB Agmark Gurias. PRK Gulf Isou will lead the competition against the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles.

Last year’s runners up the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis will face off against the Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers.

Lae will be the centre of attention come Sunday 14th April with PRK Mendi Muruks and Kroton Hela Wigmen battling it out in front of an expected bumper crowd to complete the first round.