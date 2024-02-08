Dabaris Aim High

Finishing outside the top 6 last year 2023 has again challenged the Central Dabaris Board management and playing group to get back to the process and re-focus on what worked for them last year and where they need to improve to be better in 2024.

With some decent offseason recruitments apart from drawing emerging talents from their development pathway program Eda Dabaris to add to their core group from last season now in preseason training.

Club chief executive officer, Hubert Warupi is confident they have found some missing pieces of the puzzle which they hope can translate to the field of play this year.

Despite the release of some senior players from last year's playing group for disciplinary reasons, Dabaris still retains some experience and quality in their playing stock.

Warupi said the club is heading into the season with a smarter outlook which they hope can translate into results, with more emphasis on technical and skill areas.