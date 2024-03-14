Corporate volleyball enters fifth season

The competition kicked off on March 3 with one-day pre-seasonal matches, followed by Round 1 on March 10. The competition aims to promote healthy living, camaraderie, and networking among workers, management, and spouses of organizations.

President Alfred Vaitai welcomed new teams this season, including Niusky Limited, Office of Censorship, Pacific Industries, and others. Teams joining for Round 2 include PWC, MRDC, Aspen Medical, and more. Returning teams from last year include the Department of Labor, NCDC, Kina Bank, and many others.

Champions from last season include NCDC men, KinaBank women, and others. Teams are gearing up to dethrone the reigning champions.

He said it is important to note that teams not participating in Round 1 will receive a forfeit loss.

Looking ahead, the master draw will be finalized for Round 3 and onwards.

Meantime, vice president Henry Aika announced POMCVC's intention to send a team or teams to the 2024 PAN Pacific Masters Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in November 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early due to age requirements, passport, and visa applications.