Corporate Golf Challenge A Success

A total of 26 Teams registered and teed off for this annual charity event after a year of absence in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) Senior Vice President, Tony Green on the day thanked all teams and acknowledged teams from outside Morobe that travelled into Lae from Madang, Goroka, Wahgi Valley and Mt. Hagen, just to take part and support the Team PNG fundraiser.

The organisations that took part were:

A2Z Hardware, Avross Lawyers, Panamex PNG, JBB Investments, Trans Wonderland, Ela Motors, Coffee Connections, OK Tedi Limited, Sam Trans, Team Waghi Valley Golf Club, JV PNG – for fielding 2 teams. Dowa & Piam Lawyers, Raibus Limited, Lae Biscuits Company, Traisa Transport, Mapai Transport, North Coast Aviation, South Pacific Brewery, Bank South Pacific, Telikom PNG, Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Consort Express Line and Tee Bee Accountants.

Green also acknowledged Major Sponsor, The National, Hole-In-One Sponsor Ela Motors PNG, who put up K50,000 in cash for this year, support sponsors of the event, Air Niugini, Brian Bell Group, SP Brewery Ltd, Coca-Cola Euro Pacific Partners, Theodist, Trophy Haus PNG and Media Partners PNG.

Overall, a great day and everyone had fun in supporting a worthy cause.

“This year marks the 23rd year and edition of the PM’s Corporate Golf Event and we are grateful that The National has been one of the mainstay sponsors of the event since the company and organisation came on board and we are fortunate that they are still part of this event in 2022,” he added.

Funds raised this year will go towards sending Team PNG to attend the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas from June 17th-25th and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28th-8th of August this year.

All focus will now shift to Royal Port Moresby Golf Club for the Port Moresby leg of the PM’s Golf Challenge set for Friday 22nd April 2022.

With registration set to close on Wednesday 20th April 2022, corporate organisations, business houses and government entities are encouraged to register their teams to support this worthy cause.