Coaches conference underway

PNG Rugby Football League Head of Elite Player Development, Joe Grima took charge of the sessions today, mainly stressing the roles and responsibilities of coaches and harnessing their skills and the technical know-how of operating computers using specific software to analyze games during match reviews.

Grima is amazed and excited to see how the coaches are bracing the new technology which is adding value to their work.

The coaches conference ends today and will be followed by a one-day sports trainers workshop on Sunday.