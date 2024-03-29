A busy weekend for sports in Port Moresby

The much-anticipated Seventh Edition of Niu Power Sports Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament will be a must watch event this weekend.

The event is already shaping to be a great rugby fest with 32 men's teams, 12 women and junior teams competing for K85000 cash prize money in total. The event commences tomorrow at Bava.

UPNG SRC Easter Nines at the University of PNG and Port Moresby North West Rugby League Tournament are other interesting rugby events of the weekend.

While this is something rugby fans would be looking forward to, cricket diehards have for themselves something on the weekend as the Isuzu T20 Smash gets underway.

This cricket event will bring together four teams competing to showcase their skills and talents as the players look to impress for a spot in the national team. All matches will be played at the home of cricket, Amini Park, from March 29 to April 8, 2024.

In pool, Port Moresby Billiard and Snooker Association (POMBSA) welcomes its Open Tournament for the first time in four years following its suspension due to COVID-19. The POMBSA tournament features 56 players battling out to claim the championship titl.

The event started on March 26 and will conclude with the finals on April 1st. Matches will be played at three separate venues: Lamana Q Club, Aviat and Car Club.

However, for Volleyball fans, the Corporate Volleyball will not continue its round four as it gives time to the participating team to observe Easter. The Round four matches resume on Sunday, 7th April.

Port Moresby city residents are urged to come along and witness these exciting sporting events, refresh, reconnect, and spend time with friends.