Broncos win battle of Brisbane with second-half blitz

A real battle of Brisbane was brewing with just two-points the difference at the break before the Broncos went on a rampage with four tries in 14 minutes to blow the game wide open.

The tries came in the wake of a big injury blow for the Dolphins who lost Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to a hamstring injury just over 20 minutes into the match.

After both sides traded sets and early opportunities, the Dolphins finally opened the scoreboard in the 26th minute with Kenny Bromwich picking up a loose Corey Oates ball before finding a charging Jarrod Wallace to score.

Brisbane hit back in the 33rd minute with Xavier Willison showing his strength to carry Dolphins defenders over the line to get the Broncos on the board 6-4 before the break.

Brisbane extended their lead just four minutes into the second half with Ezra Mam throwing a long cutout ball for Oates to go over untouched for his 120th try as a Bronco.

Brisbane hit their straps in the 45th minute when deputy halfback Jock Madden picked up a loose ball and found Jesse Arthars who tipped on to Reece Walsh and the star fullback was away, racing downfield with a superman dive to finish.

Just three minutes passed and the Broncos made the Dolphins pay for another error, with Kodi Nikorima handing the ball over in the red zone for Selwyn Cobbo to pick up and score.

Come the 59th minute and the Broncos hit top gear when Cobbo intercepted a juggling ball off Anthony Milford before running 70 metres downfield to score.

The Dolphins refused to lie down and two consolation tries from wingers Jack Bostock and Jamayne Isaako reduced the deficit 28-14 with three minutes to play but it was too late for Wayne Bennett's men who fell to their second loss for the season.

Match Snapshot

Dolphins fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow left the field in the 22nd minute and was later ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Dolphins prop Jesse Bromwich left the field in the 16th minute for a HIA which he later passed.

Broncos centre Selwyn Cobbo had a day out in the No. 4 jersey with a team-high 221 run metres and seven tackle breaks to go with his second-half double.Pat Carrigan worked the house down again for the Broncos with 46 tackles and 207 run metres.

A late inclusion to the starting side, Mark Nicholls got through a mountain of work in his 40-minute stint at prop, running 177 metres and making 28 tackles.

The Broncos had nine errors in the first half and conceded 5 penalties.

Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima left the field in the 77th minute with a calf injury.

Play of the Game

Returning for his first game since suffering a facial fracture in Round 2, Reece Walsh stretched out the legs with an 80-minute runaway effort in the second half and the Broncos faithful roared to welcome back their favourite son.

What They Said

"Things didn't go right for about 15 minutes but the rest was pretty good. We just lost our way there for a small period of time. There was lots of things I liked about tonight, I was happy with the way we fought back, they were getting easy tries and we were still working pretty hard and getting nothing. We could have thrown our hands in the air and they put 50 on us but we didn't do that." - Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett

"I think it's important at this time of year to bag points which we haven't been able to do consistently. There was lots to like about the game but there was lots to work on that's for sure. I thought the players were much better in the second half. We're not where we want to be or need to be but I believe we've had a really tough opening five weeks. It's nice to win, more than anything else, I've got to say that." - Broncos coach Kevin Walters

What's Next

The Broncos enjoy another week at home as they prepare to face the Raiders on Saturday night. The Dolphins, meanwhile, head to Darwin to meet with the Eels at TIO Stadium and will be without Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tom Flegler but are expected to welcome back Max Plath from suspension.

Original article by NRL.com