Basketball PNG's yearly triumphs

Grateful for the unwavering support from the Australian High Commission Papua New Guinea, facilitated through Team Up and PNGAus Partnership, BFPNG has successfully championed the Basketball for Good message.

The collaborative efforts have proven instrumental in reaching a substantial participation milestone of 112,435, a notable surge from the previous year's 84,792.

Notably, BFPNG redirected its focus to promote gender equality and education, achieving a commendable 45% female participation rate in the overall yearly engagement.

BFPNG received some spotlight as it hosted the prestigious FIBA Under 17 Oceania Championship and welcomed the Australian Defence Force for FIBA Coaching and Officiating courses in Port Moresby and Madang.

BFPNG so also received crucial support from Pacific Aus Sports, further elevating its high-performance capabilities.

In the realm of international competition, BFPNG's men's and women's teams showcased prowess at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

BFPNG gears up for the next Pacific Games in 2027, to be hosted by Tahiti, promising a return that's not only bigger but better.

The BFPNG board extends gratitude for the continuous support that has propelled these remarkable achievements.