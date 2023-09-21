Australia's PM's 13 Arrive

The Australian contingent flew in on a RAAF aircraft this afternoon, including the Australian Defence Force men's and women’s teams.

The Royal Australian Air Force plane carrying the teams touched down at Jackson’s International Airport just after 3 p.m. this afternoon. However, it took almost an hour at least before the teams actually made their exit through the main international terminal front door very much to the roar of the cheering fans who could only watch from the main car park.

As the players walked out and straight into the waiting buses, some fans managed to find access to get a close glimpse of their rugby league heroes, chanting Tino, Lomax, Hammer and Fox as the players sat in their bus looking like rock stars.

For the first-timer to PNG, it's quite a crazy experience coming to the land of the unexpected.

The teams comprised of the senior men and senior women, the junior Kangaroos and junior Jilaroos accompanied by the Australian Defence Force men and women teams.

They were then taken straight to the Stanley Hotel under police escort where they’ll be staying for the weekend.

On Friday, the Australian teams will engage in a number of activities including a visit to the Bomana War cemetery and NRL League Bilong Laif program.