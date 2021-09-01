‘Can’t fathom that’: Latrell hit sparks fiery debate as Perenara is axed in ugly fallout

Perenara was in the Bunker for the game and has been ridiculed ever since, along with on field referee Ashley Klein, for not intervening after Latrell Mitchell’s brutal high shot on Joey Manu.

Manu had to approach Mitchell before the tackle was looked at and action was taken by the referee.

Perenara was the subject of Roosters coach Trent Robinson’s all-time spray in his post-game press conference and was ultimately stood down by the NRL for the remaining games of Round 24.

Now, The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield has revealed Perenara won’t officiate any games this weekend and while Klein has been spared the axe, he won’t be the whistleblower for any of the big games.

“Breaking news from the NRL just a couple of minutes ago. Henry Perenara, who was in the Bunker and failed to act and send Latrell from the field, has been stood down this weekend,” Rothfield told NRL 360.

“Ashley Klein, however, keeps his job. I think he’s got a lower grade game. But, Perenara, I’m not sure when we’ll see him back. There was obviously an incident that could have been handled much better.”

It comes after Fox Sports’ James Hooper revealed the controversial incident has fractured the relationship of Roosters chairman Nick Politis and Channel Nine’s Phil Gould.

Their friendship suffered cracks after Gould defended Mitchell and suggested the media influenced the decision to suspend the Rabbitohs star for six weeks.

Gould also said during Nine’s coverage of the game: “There will be a lot of people at home calling for his head. But it’s from people who have never played the game or been in that position like he was defending his tryline.”

That comment didn’t sit well with NRL 360 co-host Paul Kent.

“I thought Gould’s criticism and summation of the whole thing was ridiculous,” Kent said.

“To sit there and say anybody that’s never played the game doesn’t understand, well that means hundreds of thousands of people aren’t entitled to an opinion.”

Paul Crawley was quick to jump in and point out that Gould can have his opinion — and he also took aim at those who think Mitchell intended on hurting Manu.

“That’s his opinion though. His opinion is different to your opinion, which might be different to another man at home’s opinion. On this tackle a lot of people had different opinions,” he said.

“Some people thought Latrell intentionally set out to hurt Joey Manu. I can’t fathom that.

“If Joey didn’t get injured, you wouldn’t be talking about it.

“No one at South Sydney blew up about it... you’re never going to take these tackles out of rugby league ever and if you do you’ll be watching a different game. You won’t be watching rugby league.

“My view is not Gus’ view. My view is that in this instance, no one at South Sydney ever said we’re going to try and contest that charge. No one at South Sydney ever said Latrell did the right thing. They accepted the punishment.

“However there’s no denying that these sorts of tackles happen week after week and game after game. Not always, in Latrell’s case he’s a superstar of the game and it gets blown up to be bigger than it is in other instances.”

As the tension continues to bubble between the two clubs, Crawley did reveal something that may settle the situation a little. South Sydney won’t be lodging an official complaint about allegations that Roosters coach Trent Robinson sledged Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’A on the sideline.

“No I don’t think they will (make an official complaint). Their side of the story is that it happened and Trent Robinson is saying it didn’t,” he said.

“(The Rabbitohs) want to leave it where they left it. I don’t know if the word thug was used but in Su’A’s opinion there were definitely words spoken between himself and Trent Robinson. If they NRL wants to move on with it they can.”

Meanwhile, Rothfield offered up some stern advice for the Rabbitohs.

“I think they put up or shut up, that’s my view and I’m quite strong about it... I’m told Jaydn Su’A didn’t want to go on with it (an official complaint),” he said.

Story first published on Fox Sports

Link to original story