Younger Laybutt looking to better his game

However, his main focus is on this Sunday’s Bowl final against Fiji. However, he was not happy with his form last week.

He admitted the Kumuls did not play according to plan adding ill-discipline and poor execution let them down.

Being the youngest sibling of Kumuls Captain Kyle Laybutt, Zac is embracing this opportunity of playing alongside his big brother and adapting well to the PNG culture.

The 21-year-old is pleased to confirm he signed a deal with the Cowboys last year and is looking forward to joining the pre-season training after this weekend’s final against Fiji.

With the departure of Cowboys centre Pata Hiku to Super League, Zac sees himself as a hot candidate to fill the spot, despite only playing three games this season.

“Hopefully, I play my best football here and moving forward so there’s s spot there,” Zac added. “I want to play my best football out here and give it a red-hot crack next year.”