Wighton off to South Sydney Rabbitohs

It is believed the Rabbitohs are closing in on a deal with Jack for $900,000 per season for four years, which is less than the money he was offered by the Raiders and other rival clubs.

Despite the Raiders wanting to retain him at the Club and having tabled him 1.4 million Australian Dollars per season for another four years, the silky five-eight decided to change club on the less money.

The reason behind this move is that he wants to win a premiership before he lashes off his boot.

Jack Wighton has already made this known to his Coach Ricky Stuart and the playing group at Canberra. He told them that he will not be at the club next year and the club is fully aware of it.

The NRL's newest team, The Dolphins, were also in the race to secure his signature with lucrative offer but this can’t convince him as he also has an established relationship with a couple of South Sydney Players.

The New South Wales and Australian representative player is good mates with Cody Walker, Latrell Michell, and Cameron Murray. They shared camps in the State of Origin and the Australia Kangaroos teams and are close friends.

With Wighton joining the Bunnies, it is yet to be known where the team will play him. The early talks have indicated that Jack will be playing in the centers and possibly at the cost of Isaiah Tass.

The rookie centre, Isaiah Tass, took over the spot from Dane Gegai who returned to Newcastle early this year.

While Wighton may add necessary game experience and attacking flair to the team as the team look to snatch another premiership title in a decade, it is expected to come at the expense of some excellent players.

With the inclusion of Jack Wighton, the club will also try to retain their star players; Campbell Graham, Tavita Tatola, and Keaon Koloamatangi who are off contract at the end of the year.

Or else, any one of the three would be forced out to other clubs because of the salary aap.