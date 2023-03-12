Wests Tigers v Knights: Blore withdraws; Gagai back on deck

Wests Tigers only had themselves to blame in a first-up loss to the Titans with plenty of opportunities in attack not taken in front of a vocal home crowd who won't want a repeat at the venue this weekend.

The Knights too were left to rue multiple missed opportunities with the ball in hand with the Warriors' defence on song to deny Adam O'Brien's side a chance to snatch victory.

All eyes will be on Jackson Hastings and David Klemmer taking on their former clubs.

While Hastings' time at the Wests Tigers was short, his departure to Newcastle was fast with the trade deal between he and Klemmer among the major talking points in the off-season.

Klemmer produced a fine club debut for the joint venture, running for 186 metres with two offloads and 34 tackles. His battle with the Saifiti brothers Daniel and Jacob should get the crowd into the game early.

The head-to-head battle sits at 17 wins apiece since 2000 with the Knights winning both clashes in 2022 in a tough year for both clubs, who have not won a game since late-July/early August each last year.

Team news

Wests Tigers: Back-rower Shawn Blore hasn't passed concussion protocols and was removed from the squad on Saturday with Balmain junior Brandon Tumeth coming onto the bench in what will be his NRL debut. Asu Kepaoa joins the run-on side in the second row. Api Koroisau has been named to start after coming off the bench in Round 1, while Joe Ofahengaue has also been promoted to the starting side and Alex Twal shifts to the bench. Alex Seyfarth comes into the squad to replace Fonua Pole (knee). Centres Brent Naden (knee) and Tommy Talau (leg cramps) are good to go.

Knights: Kurt Mann withdrew from the squad in the 24-hour update, with Tyson Gamble taking his place at lock. Star centre Dane Gagai (hamstring) and Tyson Frizell (head knock) both look set to take the field, with Enari Tuala and Brodie Jones remaining in the extended squad as cover. Adam Elliott suffered a groin injury in Round 1 and his place on the bench is taken by Jack Johns.

Stat Attack

Wests Tigers have won only three of their past 11 games at Leichhardt Oval.

The Knights won home and away games against the Tigers in 2022.

Wests Tigers are aiming to avoid a 0-2 start for the third consecutive season.

Wests Tigers fullback Daine Laurie has scored a try in six consecutive games at Leichhardt Oval.

Wests Tigers had 47 tackle breaks in Round 1 against the Titans while Newcastle could manage only 32 tackle breaks in their loss to the Warriors.

