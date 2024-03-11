Voro's playing career looks promising

Voro was named in the 30-man squad ahead of the round one 36-22 victory against Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday, 9 March 2024.

Although Voro did not feature in the first SP PNG Hunters match and is not expected to grab the jersey anytime soon given that this is his first time in the camp, and he will have to learn a thing or two from the senior boys, Gunua still has faith in the young Central man.

Gunua says that Voro is a tough kid, coming out from the Dabaris Development Program, and he will do well for the SP PNG Hunters and the Kumuls in the future when given the opportunity.

Gunua said: “Gairo Voro is a young Aroma kid who showed so much talent in the Eda-Dabaris Nines and I picked him up where he trained with us last year (2023).

“He has got speed, skills, footwork and he can even tackle despite being small in size. His defense is strong. It shows that this young man has a big future.”

Voro joins fellow Central Dabaris talents in Wallen Tau-Loi and Morea Morea Junior in a testament of talents in stock at the Central franchise.

While being in the Hunters squad, Voro is expected to get some game time in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition with the Dabaris.

Meanwhile, they have recruited well in the preseason and are expected to finalize their playing squad before the end of the week.

