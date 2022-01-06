Vipers Academy Brace For Finals

The Vipers went through the season undefeated with only one draw against Moresby South Blacks and were declared minor premiers before the season went into recess for the Christmas/New year.

The Port Moresby Vipers Academy and Development squad was initially put together 22 weeks prior to competition started in October. The team is predominantly secondary and tertiary students who have passion for the game and common interest to pursue their rugby league dreams.

According to mentor and head coach, Godfrey Luke, there’s no secrets about his teams winning streak, it’s about getting the basics right with good attitude, hard work, commitment and discipline.

The Vipers Academy has been one of the most consistent teams in the inaugural Southern Super League competition apart from Moresby Souths Black and Funeral Homes Laumas.

The team capped off the regular rounds with an undefeated track record with one draw before they were eventually declared minor premiers.

Luke when giving a brief insight to the caliber of players they have in the squad was proud to mention Kingstimer Paria already scouted into the Hunters, Thomas Mack a student at Tokarara Secondary, Josaiah Tambua, Jnr Vick Kevau from Tatana and young hooker Mac Tonia from Badihagwa Secondary School.

He said these boys are being monitored and have the potential of making it into the Vipers squad. Luke added that he is not only developing the next elite of Vipers players but rugby league players for the country.

He explained that the age criteria for players to be kept in the academy is only until 23 years of age and released. With the success of the Southern Super league, Luke said he would like to see the concept being introduced to the other three regions as well, Northern, Highlands and NGI.

First place Vipers Academy and 2nd place Moresby Souths Black are on bye in the first round of the semi-finals, rescheduled to start next week, culminating in the grand final in early February 2022.