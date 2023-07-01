Tough tests line up in DigicelExxonMobil Cup

Today Kimbe Cutters hosted Lae Snax Tigers in Kimbe while the inaugural Legacy Cup was is between ENB Agmark Gurias and EMK Sepik Pride at Pora oval Wewak.

The Santos National Football Stadium will host an all Moresby affair tomorrow kicking off with the lackluster Moni Plus NCDC Port Moresby Vipers against Gas Resources Central Dabaris.

Last week Dabaris were only seconds away from causing a big upset over reigning premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen but the class and experience of Wigmen prevailed in the end and had to settle for a draw, 16-all at fulltime.

Vipers look good on paper but have not been able to deliver going down to Sepik Pride last week.

They have another tough assignment looming against Dabaris, who are no slouch when it comes to playing big teams.

The team that executives better with good discipline will come out on top.

The main clash of the day is at 3.30pm, between the Hela Wigmen and Gulf Isou, one of the bogey teams of the competition. If Isou can compete well and stay in the contest they could cause an upset.

Meanwhile in Lae PRK Mendi Muruks host a struggling Mt Hagen Eagles with Muruks should easily account against the Kange boys.

For fans in Goroka, an intriguing match is set for 2pm tomorrow at the National Sports Institute when Bintangor Goroka Lahanis welcome current competition front runners, EPG Enga Mioks who are aiming for their 12th straight win unless Lahanis can cause a big boil over.