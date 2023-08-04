Titans v Warriors: Campbell, Randall to start; Tevaga in

The 22-13 victory in front of their home fans ended a four-game losing streak and breathed new life into a season that was threatening to slip away from the men from the glitter strip.

With games against the Warriors, Sharks, Panthers, Storm and Bulldogs to come, sneaking into the finals will be no easy task, but the Titans know they have the firepower to score points provided they can keep their defence in order.

The Warriors are finals-bound and looking every bit a genuine contender with Shaun Johnson in sublime form in the No.7 and a posse of tryscoring threats capable of breaking down even the best defensive units.

A top-four finish and a double chance beckon for Andrew Webster's men as they look to put the icing on a superb season and take momentum into September with five very winnable games to come.

Team news

Titans: Several late changes for the home side with Jayden Campbell named to start at centre and Aaron Schoupp moving to the bench. Meanwhile a switch at hooker sees Chris Randall starting and Sam Verrills shifting to the interchange. Fullback AJ Brimson (ribs) is good to go after scans cleared him of serious injury but centre Jojo Fifita will miss the game with an ankle injury. Skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has one more match to serve on his suspension.

Warriors: A late change on game day sees Jazz Tevaga join the side, replacing Bunty Afoa on the bench. Tevaga was named on the reserves before being included in the side an hour prior to kick off to play his first game since injuring his calf in Round 8. Marata Niukore is good to go after suffering a head knock in Round 21.

