Storm star stood down by NRL under no-fault stand down policy after assault charges

December 21, 2021
Storm star Tui Kamikamica has been stood down by the NRL under the no-fault stand down policy after he was charged with assault after an incident last month.

“The NRL has today advised Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica that he will be subject to the NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy,” the Storm said in a statement.

“Kamikamica was stood down from training by Storm in November after he was charged with assault.

“He has since informed the club he intends to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges.

“The NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy allows Kamikamica to continue training, but he will be unavailable for selection to play while court proceedings are ongoing.

“As a result of the policy, and having considered all available information, the club believes it is appropriate that Kamikamica returns to training tomorrow.

“The club will make no further comment as the matter is now before the courts.”

