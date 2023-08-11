Sharks v Titans: Mulitalo good to go; Tino back, AJ rested

Having dropped their last three games ahead of facing the Rabbitohs in Perth last Saturday, Cronulla eased fears of their season descending to disaster with a 26-16 win that keeps them two points clear of the chasing pack on the edge of the top eight.

While they were excellent for long periods of the win, an 11-minute collapse in the second half which saw them leak three tries will be of huge concern ahead of playing a Gold Coast side who can pile on points when they click.

That ability to generate attack from all over the field saw them remain right in the game against the Warriors in Round 23, despite playing 64 minutes a man down after Moeaki Fotuaika was sent off.

In the end fatigue took its toll, but interim coach Jim Lenihan will have taken plenty of positives from the performance, not least his side’s ball security which saw them complete all but five of their 36 sets.

The Sharks have had it all over the Titans in recent times and head into this clash boasting eight-straight wins over them, stretching back to 2014. PointsBet Stadium however has been a fairly happy hunting ground for the Gold Coast with wins in three of their past five trips.

Team News

Sharks: The Sharks are 1-17 with no late changes on game day. After being a late withdrawal from the squad last week with a jaw injury, Kiwi Test winger Ronaldo Mulitalo is back on deck so Mawene Hiroti goes to 18th Man. Jesse Colquhoun returns on the bench in place of Thomas Hazelton, who suffered a concussion against the Rabbitohs.

Titans: No late changes for the Gold Coast, who welcome back captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui from suspension, with his return seeing him come in as a straight replacement for Moeaki Fotuaika (suspension). Jaimin Jolliffe is back on deck after missing four games with a broken hand. Kruise Leeming comes onto the bench, with Sam Verrills set to miss the rest of the season after the club decided to send him for cleanout surgery on his shoulder. Fullback AJ Brimson is on track to be available in Round 25 after being rested from the Sharks game.

Original article by: NRL.com