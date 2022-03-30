Sharks v Knights: Tolman joins 300 Club; Ponga ready to go

The former Storm man looks like he's been playing No.7 all his life, coming up with 24 points, 21 line engagaments, 10 tackle breaks and three try assists in the first three rounds, and his combination with Matt Moylan continues to build nicely.

Newcastle are also getting great input from their halves Jake Clifford and Adam Clune and if Kalyn Ponga can get back on the field this week their spine takes on a more potent look.

The Knights won both clashes against the Sharks last season so they'll head to PointsBet Stadium confident of putting in a good showing.

The Rundown

Team news

Sharks: Siosifa Talakai moves from second row to centre to replace Connor Tracey (groin). Teig Wilton returns from suspension in the second row. Aiden Tolman will come from the bench in his 300th NRL game.

Knights: Skipper Kalyn Ponga has again been named to return from a knee injury at fullback while Brodie Jones is the replacement for Mitch Barnett, who was handed a six-game ban at the judiciary on Tuesday night. Sauaso Sue has been named on the bench after making a successful return from off-season shoulder surgery in NSW Cup last weekend.

Source: NRL