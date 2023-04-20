RTS To Return To Warriors In 2024

Key points:

Tuivasa-Sheck – who won the 2018 Dally M Medal with the Warriors – has signed a three-year contract with the New Zealand club.

He left the Warriors late in the 2021 NRL season after being granted an early release from his contract.

Tuivasa-Sheck played three Tests for the All Blacks in 2022 during his first full year of professional rugby union.

The 29-year-old will see out the Super Rugby Pacific season with the Auckland-based Blues and is expected to be eligible for selection in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad later this year.

"It's hugely exciting knowing Roger is coming back to us, back to his home at Mount Smart Stadium," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said in a statement.

"When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league. We couldn't be more delighted it's happening.

"He's popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It's going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey."

Tuivasa-Sheck made 111 NRL appearances for the Warriors after joining the club from the Sydney Roosters in 2016.

He captained the Warriors during his first stint with the club and has played 20 rugby league Tests for the Kiwis.

Apia-born Tuivasa-Sheck played 84 matches for the Roosters, having made his NRL debut in 2012.

The athletic back was a member of the Roosters' 2013 premiership-winning squad.

Tuivasa-Sheck was named as the top international men's player in 2019 when he was awarded the Golden Boot.

