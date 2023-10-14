RIMBU READY FOR CALL UP

The 22-year-old Southern Highlands star made his mark representing Southern Confederate schools boys and was part of the Junior Kumuls in 2018.

After bursting onto the scene as Hela Wigmen’s Digicel Cup Rookie of the Year two years ago in 2020, it’s been an amazing whirl wind journey for young Rimbu excelling through the PNG Hunters program to earning his first Kumul jumper under newly appointed PNG Kumuls coach, Justin Holbrook.

Rimbu, is naturally talented and can play multiple roles as a spine player with good awareness and a sound knowledge of the modern game. He was rewarded for his work ethics when first picked for the PM’s 13 last month. With the absence of first choice Kumuls rake Edwin Ipape due to his one game suspension, Rimbu is ready to step up when he makes his debut for the red, black and gold colors against the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships this Sunday.

Rimbu though has been consistent in his games, he also had a few injury setbacks with the PNG Hunters earlier this season but was able to come back strong at the back end to earn his spot in PNG’s 13 side last month.

He is confident and ready to play his role and contribute to the success of the team.