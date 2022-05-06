Reynolds stars as Broncos stun Rabbitohs to notch big win

After missing the round one encounter between both clubs in the season opener, Reynolds made up for lost time against the side he played 231 games for as a Rabbitohs junior across a decade at Redfern.

The former Rabbitohs captain looked in control from the early stages of the Broncos' victory, racking up 16 of the side's 32 points in a happy homecoming in front of his old faithful.

It was an overall unhappy night for the home side, who couldn't really get out of second gear despite a double to Rabbitohs winger Taane Milne.

Match snapshot

The Broncos got on the board first through Broncos winger Corey Oates, who scored his seventh try of the season by leaping over the top of Blake Taaffe and Taane Milne to the line.

Brisbane extended their lead when the side's two props Tom Flegler and Pat Carrigan kept the ball alive with offloads to send Adam Reynolds over to get one against his former side.

The Rabbitohs were denied a near certain try when Taane Milne lost the ball attempting to score in the 18th minute.

South Sydney hit back before half-time with a slick scrum play on the right edge ending in Milne ensuring he put the ball down this time to ensure the Bunnies got on the board in the first half.

The Rabbitohs had all running early in the second half but couldn't capitalise on territory with their last-play options and errors letting them down.

Brisbane cross for their third in the 51st minute when Reynolds put Blake Taaffe under pressure with a bomb, which he spilt for Selwyn Cobbo to capitalise.

The Rabbitohs got their second through Milne with another right-edge raid to get back within six, however;

An error from the kick restart the following set ended in the Broncos earning a penalty goal through Reynolds to take an eight-point lead.

Brisbane grabbed their fourth of the evening in the 64th minute when Herbie Farnworth bamboozled the Rabbitohs defence from a scrum play on the left edge for a 20-metre carry to the line.

In the only concerns for the Broncos, forward Rhys Kennedy was placed on report in the second half for contact with the elbow on Damien Cook.

The Rabbitohs' completion rate was under 70% in a trend occurring for the side in 2022.

Brisbane's forwards were strong without the services of Payne Haas and Kurt Capewell with Patrick Carrigan (142 metres) among the best for the visitors.

It was the first time since 2018 the Broncos have beaten South Sydney twice in a season.

Play of the game

It wasn't necessarily a match-winner and there isn't any bad blood between Adam Reynolds and the Rabbitohs over his exit, but his support play to get the Broncos' second of the night set the tone and you just got the feeling it was the 31-year-old's game to control from there.

What they said

"It was obviously disappointing not being there round 1 but the boys got off to a good start and it's pleasing we've been able to carry that form for the last few weeks... it’s a bit of mixed feelings, I’ve still got some great relationships. It’s all over and done with now. I’ll pop in and have a beer with the boys." - Broncos captain Adam Reynolds.

"I don't think we were really here to win the game. We showed some glimpses of staying in the fight for the first half. But that was as disappointing football as we've played all season in the second half... not diving on loose balls, committing ourselves to catches. Our completion rate again and our effort areas were poor." - Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou.

What's next

Both side's will enjoy fairly long turnarounds before preparing for their Magic Round clashes at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos will play an 'away' match against the Sea Eagles on Friday night while the Rabbitohs will take on the Warriors with a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

