PNG Orchids girls set for debut with Cowboys

Essay Banu, Sera Koroi, Shellie Long, and Jessikah Reeves, who made their mark together during the World Cup, have joined forces once again, this time in Townsville.

Under the guidance of their former PNG Orchids head coach Ben Jeffries, the four athletes have reunited with him at the Cowboys, marking the team's entry into the NRLW.

The Cowboys, along with the Canberra Raiders, West Tigers, and Cronulla Sharks, have expanded the competition to a 10-team format this year, featuring nine rounds before the playoffs. The highly anticipated round one of the NRLW kicks off on July 22.

The Cowboys wasted no time in securing the signatures of the four PNG representatives, recognizing their exceptional performances during the World Cup.

Coach Jeffries is thrilled to have them on board, highlighting their remarkable talent and diversity stemming from their World Cup experience.

He also emphasizes their personal qualities, stating that they are "great humans," which aligns with the Cowboys' values when attracting players.

Furthermore, Banu, Koroi, Long, and Reeves have impressed through their participation in the Queensland Rugby League's Women's Premiership, which serves as the second-tier competition to the NRLW. Banu, in particular, has stood out, earning the accolade of 2022 Prop of the Year.

The quartet's commitment to the Cowboys has required significant life adjustments. Long, along with her partner and dog, relocated from Brisbane to Townsville, all while juggling the completion of her Law and Criminology degree.

Similarly, Koroi, who is also a mother to an 18-month-old son, made the move from Brisbane to pursue her rugby league dreams.

Banu and Long, both hailing from the far north of Queensland, believe that the addition of an NRLW team with the Cowboys will inspire young girls in the region.

They see it as a crucial pathway for aspiring players and are already working closely with inspiring young talents in the development squad.

The presence of two NRLW teams in Queensland is seen as a game-changer, opening up more opportunities and instilling hope in the aspiring female players.

In addition to their ambitions in Australia, the quartet aims to inspire girls in Papua New Guinea as well. Long speculates that there is a high chance the Prime Minister's XIII will be hosted in PNG this year.

If selected for the Orchids, the national women's rugby league team, they hope to engage with communities, connect with young girls, and meet the women who are playing rugby league in their home country.

With their world-class skills, diverse backgrounds, and a shared determination to make a positive impact, Essay Banu, Sera Koroi, Shellie Long, and Jessikah Reeves are set to make their mark as they prepare for their Cowboys' NRLW debut.