Piggies, Harlies match ends in draw

Both teams were toe to toe and the scores showed it all. With just one round of the regular season remaining in the Pepsi Capital Rugby Union Competition, before the finals play, the University Piggies was throwing absolutely everything to Harlequins pack to lock its finals spot.

Under pressure Harlequins did well to remain calm and composed to contain the desperate Uni Piggies side to come out with the draw, 20 points all.

Piggies sitting third on the points leading heading into the match. Harlequins was not far behind, with just one win separating them.

The fourth place Harlequins held on until a silly penalty in the final play cost them the win. But overall; it was a great entertaining match.

Both teams will still be holding onto their top four spots because Nova drew its match 23-all against Wanderers. In the first two spots are Brothers and Defense Rugby Unions.

Nova Rugby Union who was a win away to secure a top four but missing its opportunity after drawing the match 23-all against Crusaders.

Nova Coach, Eddie Galele after addressing his playing group said they burnt their chances of making the top 4. It will be a bit difficult to make the top 4, given their ordinary performance.

The competition head into final round of the competition next week before progressing into the finals the following weekend on Saturday July 29.

Nova and Wanderers have a slightest of chance to make the finals. Crusaders, MBB Marlins, Juggernauts and Valley Hunters are out of the final contention.