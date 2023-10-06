OLAM SUPER LEAGUE MOVE GATHERING PACE

Total Rugby League reported that, with the shortage in outside backs, the club could make a play for Olam who has minimal game time this year at the Melbourne Storm in the NRL.

With Greg Minikin’s recent departure from the club, the club had Stefan Ratchford and Connor Wrench occupying the Centers for 2024.

Should Olam join the club next year, 2024, he would be a great fit for the club.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult year struggling to string together the best performance that won him the NRL Premiership ring with the Storm in 2020.

In fact, Olam was down the pecking order at the club managing six appearances with the Storm’s feeder, Sunshine Coast Falcons, in the 2023 Hostplus Cup Competition. Olam was overlooked in the team for Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea in the back-end of the 2023 NRL season.

However, a major sticking point in a potential move for the 29-year-old is the fact that Olam is still under contract with the Storm until the end of 2026 – though Melbourne are willing to release him if need be.