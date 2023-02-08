Nonggorr call up for Reds

Zane had his first crack last weekend in a trial match against the Western Force at the expense of the injured Taniela Tupou who is out for the season.

Reds opened their 2023 campaign in comprehensive fashion securing a 45-10 over Western Force in Perth.

Queensland Reds rising star Zane Nonggorr has some big shoes to fill this season after Wallaby Taniela Tupou was injured during end of last year’s tour.

Zane who is of PNG and Australian parentage, proved a premiership force at high school winning 1st XV titles with The Southport School in Queensland in 2017 and 2019 that was highlighted by captaining the 2019 side to an undefeated season.

Zane has represented Queensland & Australia at U18-20 levels.

Nonggorr was initially brought into the Reds squad during the Super Rugby AU 2020 season as an injury cover replacement and went on to make his Queensland debut in Round 6 against New South Wales at the SCG.

His other four teammates who have all been elevated to the Queensland playing squad from this year include Josh Flook, Mac Grealy, Kalani Thomas and Ilaisa Droasese which really excited Reds Coach Brad Thorn.

Queensland have bolstered their prop stocks with the signing of Fijian international Peni Ravai so Nonggorr has competition as he targets putting his name forward in the trial clash with Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

Nonggorr said Brad Thorn and his coaching staff had been driving the squad hard ahead of the season start.