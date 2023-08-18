Mioks Tigers in first qualifier

Reaching the pinnacle of the country’s premier competition, let alone lifting the major silverware would be the ultimate goal of every team competing in the PNGNRLC, Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup.

After their unblemished run through regulation season and the minor premiership title in the bag, Mioks remain steadfast in their belief and process to get through to the big one on September 3.

The sudden rise of the Enga franchise has been a whirlwind success story for rising coaching prowess and Hagen Eagles reject, Billy Gau. In front of them is their pool A arch rivals, Lae Snax Tigers coached by former PNG Hunters halfback/centre Noel Zeming.

The Lae side has a wealth of finals experience and rising talents. For the record Mioks beat Tigers twice this year, however finals football is a different ball game with the result could go either way.

This is looming to be a battle of the halves, Mioks Gerry James and Sam Francis vs Tigers Mark Tony and Joshua Lau. Discipline in their execution and controlling set plays through the middle would be key to get their offensive rolling forward.

For, Mioks enforcer and sole survivor of the 2018 grand final veteran, Supa Kokote, 2023 would be his swansong and vowed to go out on a high.