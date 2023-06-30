Match Preview: Warriors v Rabbitohs

The New Zealand-based side made light work of the Dragons in Round 17, running in nine tries in a 48-16 victory which lifted them to fifth on the Telstra Premiership ladder.

On Friday night they'll be boosted by a capacity crowd at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, with the chance to win four in a row for the first time since the 2018 season.

Their opponents meanwhile are reeling after a heavy loss to the Cowboys last Sunday which followed defeat at the hands of the bottom-placed Dragons in Round 15.

They've now dropped to eighth and defence has been a major issue, with Jason Demetriou's men having leaked 28 points or more in each of their last five games.

But on a more positive note they possess an excellent recent record against the Warriors, having not lost to them since 2018.

Go back further and the Rabbitohs have won 13 of their last 14 against the Warriors, which includes four wins against them in Auckland.

Team News

Warriors: Mitch Barnett returns from suspension and came into the starting side on Thursday with Josh Curran dropping out. Freddy Lussick has been added to the bench. Marata Niukore will miss the next three games due to suspension.

Rabbitohs: Isaiah Tass dropped out on Thursday, his place in the centres taken by Taane Milne. Youngster Tyrone Munro is 18th Man and could be in line for a debut. Back-rower Jacob Host (suspended) has been replaced by Michael Chee Kam in the starting side. Siliva Havili returns on the bench after playing NSW Cup last weekend while Shaquai Mitchell also joins the bench.

Original article by: NRL.com