LAYBUTT GETS KUMULS CAPTAINCY

PNG LNG Kumuls for the upcoming Pacific Championships.

The official announcement was made today by national coach Justin Holbrook at a special luncheon with the Kumuls at the Digicel Head Office in Port Moresby today.

Following his x-factor performance leading an unknown PNG PM’s 13 side against a star studded Australian PM’s 13 in September this year, the Bundaberg born PNG international has again been overwhelmed to be given the honors to lead the country again against the Cooks this Sunday.

Laybutt is again humbled to lead the team out on Sunday

The Kumuls paid a special visit to the Digicel Head Office today and were taken on a tour around the company’s facility where they were able to meet and greet the staff. Staff were blown away with the unique opportunity to meet players and capture memories. It was a real buzz.

Digicel is a major and longtime co-sponsor of the Kumuls and the Orchids. It was only fitting to have the team visit staff and management today.