Lahanis Home Games Suspended

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition Match Review Committee has deliberated on a complaint on the incident that occurred on Sunday, 24th April.

Round 1 match of the Digicel Cup between the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis and Kroton Hela

Wigmen played in Goroka at the Sir Danny Leahy Oval.

Upon reviewing the match with reports provided by the match officials on the ground it is conclusive that:

Goroka Lahanis player, second rower Ake Palus assaulted the match referee, Max Topani right after fulltime punching him in the head from the back;

The Media Official for the Lahanis, Yomba Photography, and Post Courier’s stringer David Boli assaulted the referee right after fulltime by slapping him.

The Match Review Committee has deemed these actions as serious in nature that violates NRLC Participation Agreement Section 6 (e) on compliance with rules.

The Match Review Committee therefore with the powers bestowed upon them under the PNGNRLC Administration and Regulations has resolved to apply the following penalties on the Goroka Lahanis team:

Lahanis Player Ake Palus is banned from playing in any PNGNRLC and PNGRFL sanctioned matches in PNG for the next 10 years effective 26th April;

Home games in Goroka are suspended indefinitely.

Media Official of the Lahanis, Yomba Photography, and Post Courier freelancer David Boli,are banned from entering any PNGNRLC and PNGRFL sanctioned games in PNG for the next 5 years, with David Boli’s case to be referred also to the PNG Media Council.

The Match Review Committee hopes that such incidents do not arise in the future.

Meanwhile this weekend's round 2 clash between the Goroka Lahanis and JPG Waghi Tumbe in Minj will go ahead as per scheduled.