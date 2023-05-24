Kumuls prospects to make NRL debut

Zac Laybutt, who is the younger brother of Kumuls Five-Eight Kyle Laybutt will be making his debut at Center replacing Valentine Homes who is out on State of Origin duty.

Robert Derby will be on the wing in place of Murray Tauilagi who is also in the Queensland Maroons camp.

Both players have been part of the PNG Kumuls team and were considered future PNG Kumuls players. Having called up for the first grade debut is a huge achievement for both lads but even more, it is win for PNG Kumuls team.

Because, PNG Kumuls will have just enough NRL level experience heading into the 2025 World Cup challenge. Which they lacked in the last world cup outing.

They would join Melbourne Storm duo Justin Olam and Xavier Coates in another Center-Wing pairing.

Both players have been killing their time in the Hostplus Cup Competition playing for the Townsville Blackhawks alongside Sylvester Nomo. Sylvester was named on the extended bench for the match against West Tigers in round 12 which the Cowboys suffered a heavy defeat.

Laybutt, who made his intention public last year that he wanted to play consistent football and earn a spot in the NRL, will now make his dream debut. He also said, his elder brother Kyle has been an inspiration to him and would love to join him in putting the Kumuls jumper.

Derby made his debut for the Kumuls on the wing against Fiji Bati in last year’s Pacific Test which PNG won 24 – 12. He made the interesting revelation ahead of his debut for Kumul saying it was a special moment for him putting on the Kumuls jersey.

Derby was hoping to get a call up when injury strikes or players go for Origin duties. And he finally gets it

The Kumuls Winger said, “Everyone wants to debut in first grade, but I guess my goals for this coming season, I see myself as a replacement come Origin time or injuries.”

Zac and Robert maybe warming the position for Homes and Tauilagi, but their first game in the NRL is an opportunity they have to impress their coach and other clubs to be regular top grade players.

This will be a huge cracker for the young Kumuls.