Knights v Warriors: Phoenix rises to No.6; Harris ruled out

The Warriors managed a narrow win in the season opener but it wasn't without a scare as the Knights went close to snatching victory late.

Both sides have had a mixed start to the year since - the Warriors winning four of their first five games while the Knights have won two and drawn once.

It is clear that there has been a change in attitude from both clubs in 2023, however, with Warriors coach Andrew Webster showing some good signs early while Adam O'Brien has found some steel from his side.

The Warriors hold a 23-21 head-to-head lead over the Knights overall, a statistic that the home side will want to keep close and get some revenge for the result in the season opener.

Team News

Knights: Tyson Gamble is subject to compulsory concussion stand down requirements so Adam O'Brien has turned to Phoenix Crossland to partner Jackson Hastings in the halves. Lock Kurt Mann returns on the bench after missing Round 5 due to concussion. Mat Croker (ribs) is good to go. No changes in Saturday's 24-hour update.

Warriors: A change on Saturday with Tohu Harris (knee) dropping out. Harris did not travel to Australia with the team. Jazz Tevaga moves into the starting side and Taine Tuaupiki joins the bench. Te Maire Martin (head knock) has been named to return. Bayley Sironen will start in place of the suspended Marata Niukore. Veteran outside back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has recovered from a calf injury he suffered in the Pre-Season Challenge match against Melbourne and is listed as 18th man.

Stat Attack

The Knights have won three of their past four games against the Warriors.

The Warriors have not defeated the Knights twice in a season since 2016.

Knights winger Dominic Young has scored six tries in his past three games.

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson requires three points for 1,000 points for the club.

The Knights have won only two of their past 13 games at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

