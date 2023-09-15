James makes it into PMs XIII

Mioks five-eight, Garry James, is an all-round footballer with skills that can break open tight games. He proved that in the 2023 finals football.

When his side was on the back-foot, he found a way to get the boys home in the hard-fought battle against Lae Snax Tigers in the preliminary finals. He did the same in the grand final against the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis who were threatening with the opening try.

Not only did he bring calm and leadership to the young side, he also steered the young pack around the park. His try assist for the first Mioks try in the grand final spoke volumes of the type of player that he is. His call into the Kumuls PMs XIII camp is the perfect reward for his stellar season.

This Five-eight will have a taste of representative football for the first time. It could be his first but certainly not the last time with the national representative side. His aim of making the PNG Hunters next year is within the reach.

James will be collaborating with Kumuls regular, Kyle Laybutt, in the halves pairing.

Meanwhile, Mioks teammate Seal Kalo has been named on the interchange bench in the starting 17. The PMs XIII will be played at the Santos National Stadium in Port Moresby on September 23, 2023.