Isou first loss

Vipers scored all their 28 points in the first half with tries to Manu Soli, William Tirang, John Stanley and Peter Mondo, Yunny Patrick kicked 4 goals from 5 attempts.

Isou's first points came from a converted try by Jerry Teme just before halftime.

After the break, Isou came out of the tunnel showing a lot of resilience in the 2nd half to score two tries in back to back fashion through Woods Kawage and Teme, while David Joseph’s 3 from 3 kick cut down the deficit by 10 points at 18-28 Vipers.

In fact Vipers were kept scoreless in the entire 2nd half as Isou stepped up their defense as they regained control of the match. At fulltime Vipers 28 Isou 18.

In the other Moresby matches, CPG Central Dabaris outpaced Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles 30-20;

PRK Mendi Muruks are back in the winners circle after defeating JPG Waghi Tumbe 18-14, and Lae Snax Tigers (44), defeated Kroton Hela Wigmen (12). EPG Mioks (18) defeated Bintangor Goroka Lahanis (16).

On Saturday, Agmark Rabaul Gurias beat WNBPG Kimbe Cutters 26-14.

Unofficial Digicel Cup Points Table: