Isaako stars in milestone game as Dolphins beat Dragons

Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako marked his 100th NRL game with a personal haul of 18 points to help his side beat the Dragons 26-12 on Thursday night in Redcliffe.

Most of the damage was done in a six-minute period midway through the first half, during which time the Dolphins scored 18 unanswered points to set up a 18-12 half-time lead which they never looked back from.

Earlier the Dragons kicked a penalty goal and crossed through Jack Bird to take the initial lead, but from that point on Toby Couchman's try right before the break was all they had to cheer for.

A determined effort from Isaako to grab a high ball and fight his way over was followed by an untouched try for Mark Nicholls and an individual effort from Anthony Milford.

Isaako grabbed his second early in the second half after the hosts stripped the Dragons for numbers on the right, and that try took the wind out of St George Illawarra.

Isaako put the result beyond doubt with a penalty goal three minutes from time.

