Hunters resume training

The team officially resumed training on Monday minus four of the senior players who are currently on train and trial with the Dolphins in Brisbane.

With 8 weeks remaining before the Hostplus Cup season kicks off on the weekend of March 11 and 12 -2023,the PNG Hunters have finalized their 30 man squad with the inclusion of returning Hunters and a number of exciting young talents from the Digicel Cup who have earned their spots on merit.

At the Hunters first media session today, Hunters Coach, Stanley Tepend said he’s been impressed with the boys’ attitude, commitment and enthusiasm after the Christmas break.

Tepend was quite excited to note that a number of young players who were not in the original squad but were invited to join the camp have made the final cut. He made specific mention of two rising youngsters who were stand outs in last year’s Digicel Cup competition namely Hela Wigmen’s livewire Tapie Solu and Central Dabaris wiz-kid and player of the year,Morea Morea Junior.

Apart from the new faces Coach Tepend was also pleased with the work ethics of the senior Hunters players, especially Ila Alu who have continued to provide great leadership and mentorship to the young members of the squad.

Tepend also revealed Hunters export to the UK in Watson Boas, who has rejoined the Hunters camp for training this week.

While Boas is still contracted to Doncaster, he will make a decision shortly on his future with the UK club.