Follow Rules

This weekend the competition enters Round 4 of matches and all required details must be submitted to the CRU Executive by Friday 18th April, 2022.

Any player listed on this register is eligible for selection in CRU representative teams and restricted to only playing for CRU representative teams ONLY.

This means that selection for other provincial unions is prohibited.

The Executive stressed that it is vitally important that all clubs clearly explain to their players who may have been identified or selected for another provincial team that the reason for this ruling is for the following reasons: