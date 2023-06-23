Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup heads into Rd11

2022 grand final runners up East New Britain Agmark Gurias are looking to put Gulf Isou to the test when they clash at the graveyard at Kalabond 2pm tomorrow.

Gurias, who easily accounted for the Central Dabaris 20-12 last week scoring five unconverted tries to two, apparently missed all five conversions which they must polish up on as competition intensifies.

Isou, despite picking up back-to-back wins against Vipers and Sepik Pride over the past two weeks, would approach the clash with the underdog tag, though confident of putting on a strong challenge for the homeboys and a good run in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, at the Peter Humphreys oval in Kimbe,the Cutters host the visiting Mt.Hagen Eagles for the second time this season with a favorable home track record. The last time the two teams met in round 8, Cutters proved too strong for Eagles 38-10. After their narrow loss to competition leaders Mioks last week, Cutters go into the match with a mission to record their second win of the season against Eagles this Saturday.

Round 11 of the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup continues with double headers in Port Moresby kicking off with Dabaris and Wigmen at 1pm followed by the main game at 3.30pm between Vipers and Sepik Pride.

In Goroka NSI, Lahanis host Mendi Muruks while at Aipus oval in Wabag, a hostile reception awaits Lae Tigers when they go head to head with arch rivals and competition front runners Enga Mioks at 2pm.